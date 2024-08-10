BDF Gestion Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.21.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,918. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

