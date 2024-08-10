BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

