BDF Gestion Takes $2.56 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.2% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

ARE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 442,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

