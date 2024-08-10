Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

