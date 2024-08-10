Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $344.17 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $344.17 million and approximately $907,673.45 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.20 or 0.04284068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,044,728 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,344,728 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

