BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $91,936,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 47.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after purchasing an additional 393,262 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

