Benchmark Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $225.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.45. 329,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

