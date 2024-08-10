Benchmark Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target to $6.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. 30,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,716. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

