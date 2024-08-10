Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 827,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,918,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 316,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.