Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,191.02

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $248,722.48 and $276,191.02 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

