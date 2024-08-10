Berkshire Bank Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $181,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NYSE RY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

