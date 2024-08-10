Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $13.00 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.00 million and $8,055.19 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008546 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.