Bitcoin Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,206.38 billion and approximately $14.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $61,118.84 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.92 or 0.00580713 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00035746 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070910 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,738,193 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.