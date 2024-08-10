BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.53 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $743.39 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000076 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $17,540,483.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.