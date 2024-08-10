BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BK Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BK Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,274.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,605 shares of company stock valued at $186,272. 25.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.