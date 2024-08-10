BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.770- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BK Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %
BK Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.58.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
