BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.770- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BK Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

BK Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About BK Technologies

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 13,605 shares of company stock worth $186,272 in the last three months. 25.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.