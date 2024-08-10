BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$248,442.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Huntley bought 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$248,442.00 ($161,325.97).

BKI Investment Price Performance

Get BKI Investment alerts:

BKI Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.