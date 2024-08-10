BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$248,442.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Huntley bought 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$248,442.00 ($161,325.97).
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
