BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 750,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,919. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackLine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.