BMO Capital Markets Increases Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $60.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 2,051,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

