BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $17.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 3,727,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,540. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

