BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

