BMO Capital Markets Trims TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Target Price to $12.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TBI

TrueBlue Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 282,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,495. The company has a market capitalization of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.