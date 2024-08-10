Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $48.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,443.05. 251,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,554. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,833.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,684.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.