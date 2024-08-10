Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Boxlight Price Performance

Boxlight stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

