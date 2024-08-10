Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,641 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 88,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,083,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

