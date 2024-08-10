Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 1,548,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

