Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.47. 415,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

