Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $402.57

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.57.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399 shares of company stock valued at $946,272. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HUBB traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.00. 414,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,372. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.