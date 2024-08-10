Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,413. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

