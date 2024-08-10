Brokers Set Expectations for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 3,379,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

