Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,237. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

