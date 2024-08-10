BT Group (LON:BT.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.20

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.20 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 130.45 ($1.67), with a volume of 13161466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.90 ($1.74).
BT Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.77.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 53,270 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,541.98). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,541.98). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £266,039.58 ($339,986.68). Insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.
About BT Group
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
