Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

