Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

