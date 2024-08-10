Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

