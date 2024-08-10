Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. Evercore ISI lowered Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

BMBL stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bumble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

