Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CEO Purchases $98,800.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Devivo purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,759.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 925,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.14.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 153.29%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.