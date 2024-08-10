Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CEO Purchases $98,800.00 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Devivo purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,759.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 925,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 153.29%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

