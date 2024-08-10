CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.44-$23.33 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.440-23.330 EPS.

CACI International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $467.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.98.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.