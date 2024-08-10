Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.56.

CDNS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.68. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

