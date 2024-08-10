Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.