Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 472,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

