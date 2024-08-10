Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

CNR stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.21. The company had a trading volume of 513,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

