Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ANF traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,198. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.