Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.4% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

