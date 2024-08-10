Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 1,441,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

