Cantor Fitzgerald Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $62.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 949,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after buying an additional 181,516 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

