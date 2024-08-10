Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

LCID stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,426,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,217,201. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

