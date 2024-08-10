Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.69

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as low as $9.55. Capcom shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 18,923 shares trading hands.

Capcom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

