Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.5% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

