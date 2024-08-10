Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.03. 64,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

